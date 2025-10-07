Accused of doctor’s murder, multiple robberies, Nepal national killed in police encounter in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A criminal wanted in multiple cases of murder and armed dacoity was shot dead in an encounter near Astha Kunj Park in south-east Delhi during a joint operation by Delhi and Gurugram police, officials said on Tuesday.

The deceased, Bhim Mahabahadur Jora (39), a native of Lalpur, Nepal, was wanted in multiple cases of murder, dacoity, and burglary across Delhi, Gurugram, Gujarat, and Bengaluru.

He was wanted in connection with the May 2024 murder of Dr Yogesh Chander Paul, a Jangpura-based doctor. Authorities had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to his arrest.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team from the Gurugram Crime Branch and Delhi Police’s Special Staff intercepted Jora around 12:20 am near Astha Kunj Park

According to officials, Jora opened fire, discharging six rounds at the police team. Officers retaliated with five rounds, fatally wounding him.

(With inptuts from PTI)