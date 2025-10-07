At least 15 flights diverted, traffic halted for hours as heavy rain lashes Delhi

At least 15 flights were diverted at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Tuesday as heavy rainfall battered the city, causing traffic jams and waterlogging in several areas.

Many parts of the city appeared gloomy during the day as rain continued to lash the city, brought on by the impact of a western disturbance. The downpour led to waterlogging, bringing traffic across the city to a standstill.

According to Indian Express, out of the 15 flights diverted due to rain, 8 went to Jaipur, 5 to Lucknow and 2 to Chandigarh.

At Palam Airport, visibility fell from 6,000 metres at 1.30 pm to 1,200 metres by 5 pm.

Delhiites took to the social media platform X to flag the situation and appeal for immediate intervention from traffic authorities.

"There is a huge traffic jam on the Dwarka Expressway from Bamnoli and Chhawla. Kindly take immediate action," a netizen wrote while tagging the Delhi Traffic Police.

Another commuter complained of "heavy and unprecedented traffic jam at the traffic light near Sadar Metro station on Dwarka Road," urging officials from Delhi Cantt to do the needful.

"In East Delhi, residents reported severe waterlogging and slow movement of vehicles in Patparganj. Massive traffic jam in Patparganj due to severe waterlogging near Retreat Apartment," a person wrote on X.

According to traffic police officials, movement was hit in several stretches due to persistent rain and accumulation of water in low-lying areas.