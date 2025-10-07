Centre allots Kejriwal Type-VII bungalow in Lodhi Estate after being rapped by Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: Former Delhi chief minister and convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal, has been allotted a Type VII bungalow, 95, Lodhi Estate in New Delhi. The development has come days after the Delhi High Court pulled up the Centre for delaying the allotment.

“Kejriwal has been allotted an official bungalow by the Centre after it was scolded by the Delhi High Court. He was entitled to a bungalow since he is the convener of a national party," AAP national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda said.

Kejriwal and his wife Sunita Kejriwal inspected the bungalow on Monday. The AAP leader is likely to shift to the bungalow after required renovation and modifications.

The property was previously allotted to the BJP leader and former chairperson of the National Minority Commission (NMC) Iqbal Singh Laalpura, who had unsuccessfully contested assembly election in Punjab.

The Type VII bungalow, a second largest category of government residential accommodation, spreading over approximately 5,000 square feet (sqft) comprises four bedrooms, a hall, a dining room, waiting room, an office space and two lawns besides a garage, and three servant quarters.

The property allotted to Kejriwal is next to the residence of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.