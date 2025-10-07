City finds way through orange alert

NEW DELHI: The capital and its adjoining regions experienced a bout of heavy rainfall early Monday, which had started off after midnight, bringing temporary relief from the extreme humid conditions and pollution, which was apparently building up since the past week.

Besides, the heavy rain also triggered waterlogging and traffic snarls across several areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Delhi and Gurugram, warning of more rain and thunderstorms through the day.

The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 34.1°C, just below the seasonal norm, while the minimum was 24.2°C, slightly above average. The IMD attributed the spell to the influence of a western disturbance that is likely to persist till the forenoon of Tuesday, October 7, before weather activity reduces significantly.

The IMD stated that due to the influence of a western disturbance, the maximum rainfall activity is expected to continue until the forenoon of October 7, after which the weather conditions across the city would become clear.

The rainfall was not limited to the capital. Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram also witnessed heavy showers in the early hours of the day. While Delhi and Gurugram were placed under an orange alert, Noida and Ghaziabad were issued a yellow alert, indicating a moderate risk of weather-related disruptions.