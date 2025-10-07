City finds way through orange alert

NEW DELHI: The capital and its adjoining regions experienced a bout of heavy rainfall early Monday, which had started off after midnight, bringing temporary relief from the extreme humid conditions and pollution, which was apparently building up since the past week.
Besides, the heavy rain also triggered waterlogging and traffic snarls across several areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Delhi and Gurugram, warning of more rain and thunderstorms through the day.
The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 34.1°C, just below the seasonal norm, while the minimum was 24.2°C, slightly above average. The IMD attributed the spell to the influence of a western disturbance that is likely to persist till the forenoon of Tuesday, October 7, before weather activity reduces significantly.
The IMD stated that due to the influence of a western disturbance, the maximum rainfall activity is expected to continue until the forenoon of October 7, after which the weather conditions across the city would become clear.
The rainfall was not limited to the capital. Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram also witnessed heavy showers in the early hours of the day. While Delhi and Gurugram were placed under an orange alert, Noida and Ghaziabad were issued a yellow alert, indicating a moderate risk of weather-related disruptions.
Heavy rain led to waterlogging in several areas, including Dwarka, Zakhira underpass, Lakshmi Nagar, Karol Bagh and parts of South Delhi. In Dwarka, the parking area of a residential society was submerged, prompting the SDM Dwarka to issue an advisory to residents to keep essential items safely packed in case evacuation became necessary.
On Monday morning, Mahesh Palawat, Vice President of Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet, posted on X, “Thundershowers are possible over Delhi-NCR during the next four hours, and traffic jams can’t be ruled out.” He added that clear weather will prevail from October 8 onwards.
Rain and strong winds brought a short-lived improvement in air quality. Delhi’s AQI currently stands at 100 (satisfactory)—a marked improvement from last week’s 170. On Saturday, the 24-hour average AQI was 138 (moderate), compared to 88 (satisfactory) on Friday, which was the cleanest post-Dussehra day in three years.
Weather story
Orange alert issued for Delhi and Gurugram; yellow alert for Noida and Ghaziabad
Maximum temp: 34.1°C | Minimum temp: 24.2°C
AQI improves to 100 (satisfactory) after rainfall
Waterlogging and traffic jams reported in parts of Dwarka and Zakhira underpass
Clear weather expected from October 8 with moderate temperatures and lower humidity