Deaf-mute club manager held for fatal road rage attack in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old mute and deaf manager of a club, was arrested for allegedly fatally assaulting a person during a road rage incident in southwest Delhi’s Palam village area.

The accused has been identified as Karan Arora, a resident of Najafgarh. He works as a manager in a club in Gurugram, Haryana. He is 65 per cent disabled since birth and cannot hear or speak properly due to this inability.

He claimed that the victim showed him derogatory signs, following which he attacked him mercilessly several times on his chest, police said on Tuesday.

A PCR call was received on Saturday at Palam Village police station regarding a person lying on the ground unconscious, as he was beaten by a man. After reaching the spot, police found that a scooter was lying on there.

It came to know that the vehicle belonged to an injured person who was taken to Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka, where he was declared brought dead. Accordingly, a case was registered on the statement of an eyewitness, and an investigation was taken up, a senior police officer said.