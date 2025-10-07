Delhi government to urge SC for green firecrackers

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said that the Delhi government will urge the Supreme Court to allow the use of certified green firecrackers during Diwali. The government will present its stand in writing before the apex court, she said.

Gupta emphasised that the proposal aims to balance the emotional significance of the festival with the need for environmental safety, ensuring that celebrations are both joyful and responsible.

The government’s stance will include measures to ensure that only authorised entities produce certified green firecrackers. These firecrackers, which meet pollution control standards, will be available for sale to residents wishing to celebrate Diwali in a cleaner, safer environment, she said.

“Diwali is a deeply significant festival for millions of people in India. A complete ban on firecrackers has not yielded the desired results in the past and violations have led to the use of highly polluting firecrackers, worsening Delhi’s air quality,” Gupta said.

Delhi has seen strict firecracker bans in recent years due to severe pollution levels, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) regularly reaching the ‘severe’ category during the festival season. Sources from the government pointed out that had the previous administration taken effective action on pollution control, a blanket ban on firecrackers might not have been necessary.