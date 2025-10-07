Delhi school teachers to get AI training to transform classrooms

NEW DELHI: Delhi government school teachers will soon be trained to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools into classroom teaching, enabling them to personalise learning, use data-driven assessments and adopt innovative pedagogical practices.

The initiative, launched by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), aims to prepare educators and students for a future shaped by digital learning.

In a SCERT circular, officials announced that the training will be conducted under the ‘AI-Mediated Classroom Project’, a special initiative designed to equip teachers with the necessary knowledge, skills, and tools to effectively use AI in education.

The programme will be implemented in two phases. In the first phase, 100 computer science teachers from 50 government schools will undergo an intensive two-day capacity-building programme. These trained teachers will serve as resource persons (RPs) for their respective schools, facilitating further training and implementation.

The second phase will extend AI integration to the classroom level. Subject teachers of mathematics, science, English, Hindi, and social science teaching classes 6 and 9 will be trained to integrate AI tools into their daily classroom practices. Each selected school will nominate three teachers from each of the five subjects, making a total of 15 teachers per school for this phase of the training.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has identified 50 government schools across Delhi for the project and selected 100 computer science teachers for the initial phase of training.