Railways to run Vande Bharat festival special trains between Delhi & Patna

NEW DELHI: To manage the surge in passenger traffic during the upcoming festive season, the Northern Railways has announced a series of Vande Bharat Festival Special trains connecting major cities.

As part of this initiative, a Patna–New Delhi–Patna Reserved Vande Bharat Special Express will operate between October and November to cater to increased travel demand around Dussehra, Diwali, and Chhath Puja, an official statement said.

According to Northern Railway, train number 02253 Patna–New Delhi Vande Bharat Special will run from October 11 to November 17, 2025, completing 17 trips on Saturdays, Mondays, and Wednesdays. In the return direction, train number 02254 New Delhi–Patna Vande Bharat Special will operate from October 12 to November 16, 2025, completing 16 trips on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays.

“The Patna–New Delhi service will depart from Patna at 10 am and reach New Delhi at 11:30 pm, while the return train will leave New Delhi at 8:35 am and arrive in Patna at 9:30 pm,” the officials said. The train will halt at key stations, including Ara, Buxar, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction (via Mirzapur), Prayagraj Junction, Kanpur Central, and Aligarh Junction.

The special service will use a 20-coach Vande Bharat rake, designed for high-speed comfort and equipped with modern passenger amenities.