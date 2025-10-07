‘Raped’ and blackmailed for weeks, MBBS student approaches cops; probe on

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has registered a case and launched an investigation after an MBBS student was allegedly raped by a 20-year-old man and his two associates at a hotel in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place in September, said officials.

According to police, the 18-year-old survivor also alleged that the accused filmed the act and blackmailed her for nearly a month. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita, and an investigation is underway to trace the absconding accused.

Police said both the survivor and the accused belong to the same district in Haryana.

While the survivor is an MBBS student, the man was preparing for competitive exams in the national capital. He had invited her to a party at the hotel.

“The survivor alleged that the accused invited her to a hotel in Adarsh Nagar on the pretext of a party, administered intoxicants, wrongfully confined her, and committed sexual assault. She further stated that the accused, along with his associates, filmed obscene photos and videos and later blackmailed her for about a month by threatening to make them viral,” a senior police officer said. Police have examined CCTV footage from the hotel and are questioning the owner and staff who were present at the time of the incident.