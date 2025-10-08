ACB to probe Barapulla extension project delay

NEW DELHI: Delhi L-G VK Saxena has ordered an Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) probe into the more than a decade delay in the construction of the Barapulla flyover. This delay has also caused loss of hundreds of crores to the government exchequer by way of cost overruns and payment of arbitration penalty due to the delay, to the private contractor, L&T.

Approving the proposal of the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) of the Cabinet headed by CM, Rekha Gupta, the L-G noted on file that the extraordinary delay in this project has raised some fundamental policy issues which must be addressed like whether large projects of this nature should have arbitration clauses embedding in them which provides incentive to contractors for making exorbitant claims as has been seen in other matters as well, even when the contractor is at fault.

He added that similar instance was seen in the construction of the underpass near Bharat Mandapam by the same construction agency, in the face of glaring engineering defects which should have caused national embarrassment ahead of G20 Summit and all executing department should be directed to ensure that necessary regulatory approvals are in place prior to award of construction to avoid any such delays.

The matter pertaining to the previous Arvind Kejriwal government that had first started the project was earlier discussed in the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) meeting held in July, under the CM’s chairpersonship.