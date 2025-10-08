Acute shortage: Drug supply through CPA likely to resume

NEW DELHI: After months of disruption in medical supplies across hospitals run by the city government, the supply of drugs and surgical items is likely to be streamlined by the end of October.

Officials said the procurement through the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) is likely to resume in two to three weeks. The move is expected to bring relief to hospitals that are struggling with a severe shortage of essential drugs.

The Delhi government had earlier barred hospitals from purchasing medicines from the open market or the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal, directing all procurement to be routed exclusively through the CPA.

However, operational delays in the agency’s functioning stalled the rollout of the system, leaving hospital stores empty and forcing patients to buy medicines from outside.

From Lok Nayak to GB Pant Hospital, store shelves are running bare. In GB Pant, 495 out of 1,057 medicines and surgical items have already run out, hospital sources said.

“Even basic medicines are not available in the store. We had to ask patients to purchase even common antibiotics from outside,” said a senior doctor at Lok Nayak Hospital.

Officials in the Health Department said the bottleneck was being addressed and that procurement through the CPA would begin soon. “The process will start by next week, and the supply will streamline in the following weeks. A uniform and transparent system will ensure timely availability of medicines and eliminate corruption in procurement,” a senior health official said.