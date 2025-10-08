Draupadi's inner battles

Pratibimb Theatre Company, a collective founded in Uttar Pradesh almost 50 years ago, recently delivered a powerful performance on a metaphorical retelling of Mahabharata in Gurugram. Over the years, it has staged powerful works by masters such as Badal Sircar, Vijay Tendulkar, and Girish Karnad. The play, titled ‘God’s Lioness’, directed by Satyabrata Rout, a former faculty member of the National School of Drama, tries to reinterpret Draupadi’s journey as a spiritual awakening, from victimhood to transcendence.

“The idea of 'God’s Lioness' emerged from my long engagement with the Mahabharata, not as a historical or mythological text, but as a mirror of human consciousness. I was not interested in a retelling of the epic, but on exploring its inner metaphysics, the emotional and psychological terrains of its characters who still live within us,” Rout says, with the same moral conflicts, greed, and gendered violence present in contemporary society.

The seed of the play lies in the silencing of Draupadi – this is something that has echoed through the centuries. Through the subtle use of light, masks and music, the play shows that Draupadi is not just a woman who has been wronged but a voice, suppressed, looking for justice in a man’s world. To Rout, Draupadi is a metaphor for human endurance.

Written by one of India’s youngest playwrights, Mrinal Mathur, the play transforms the battlefield into an inner war of consciousness. Mathur says that it explores the timeless relevance of Draupadi in today’s world.