Government aims to ensure quality healthcare facilities reach everyone equally, says CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: CM Rekha Gupta said that healthcare services in the national capital are being expanded significantly, adding that the government aims to ensure quality healthcare facilities reach every individual equally.

The Chief Minister expressed these views at the inauguration ceremony of the Free Dialysis and Thalassemia Testing Centre, organised by the Sewa Bharti Diagnostic and Dialysis Centre in Ashok Vihar on Tuesday.

Appreciating Sewa Bharti’s initiative, she said that the volunteers associated with this service-oriented mission are bringing renewed energy to Delhi’s healthcare sector through their dedication.

The programme was organised on the occasion of Bhagwan Valmiki Prakatotsav. During the event, the Chief Minister interacted with patients and inspected the advanced diagnostic equipment and other facilities at the centre.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister called upon social organisations and citizens to come together for this noble cause, saying that both the government and society must work hand in hand to take this campaign of service forward. Describing the centre established by Sewa Bharti as a life-giving initiative, she said it would benefit thousands of people every year and serve as an exemplary model for society.

The Chief Minister informed that the Delhi government recently launched an official platform for organ and eye donation as part of the Sewa Pakhwada organised to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This platform enables citizens to contribute to saving other lives even after death. She said that this initiative symbolises the highest spirit of humanity and reinforces the message that “service is the greatest religion.”