Government preschools outshine private ones in key parameters, reveals study

NEW DELHI: In what could be described as a twist to conventional wisdom, a new study conducted by researchers at Jamia Millia Islamia University has revealed that government-run preschools in Delhi have outperformed private institutions across several key indicators.

The comprehensive research, carried out in 2023 and published in 2025 in the journal Discovery Education, sheds new light on the quality of preschool education in the city.

The study, titled “A quantitative study on quality of physical infrastructure, WASH practices, preschool education and safety in Anganwadi centers, government preschools and private preschools in Delhi,” evaluated 45 preschools across the city. The sample was evenly divided among government preschools, private schools and Anganwadi centres — 15 of each.

The findings were unexpected. When all six assessment parameters were considered — physical infrastructure, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) practices, child-friendly environment, curriculum implementation, classroom processes and safety — government preschools emerged as the top performers. More than half were rated “good” overall. Private preschools followed closely behind, while most Anganwadi centres were rated “average,” with one marked “poor.”