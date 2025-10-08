Government preschools outshine private ones in key parameters, reveals study
NEW DELHI: In what could be described as a twist to conventional wisdom, a new study conducted by researchers at Jamia Millia Islamia University has revealed that government-run preschools in Delhi have outperformed private institutions across several key indicators.
The comprehensive research, carried out in 2023 and published in 2025 in the journal Discovery Education, sheds new light on the quality of preschool education in the city.
The study, titled “A quantitative study on quality of physical infrastructure, WASH practices, preschool education and safety in Anganwadi centers, government preschools and private preschools in Delhi,” evaluated 45 preschools across the city. The sample was evenly divided among government preschools, private schools and Anganwadi centres — 15 of each.
The findings were unexpected. When all six assessment parameters were considered — physical infrastructure, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) practices, child-friendly environment, curriculum implementation, classroom processes and safety — government preschools emerged as the top performers. More than half were rated “good” overall. Private preschools followed closely behind, while most Anganwadi centres were rated “average,” with one marked “poor.”
One of the standout strengths of government preschools was their physical infrastructure. Thirteen of the 15 government schools assessed were rated “good” in this category, compared to eight private schools and four Anganwadis. The study attributed this difference partly to the fact that government preschools are often attached to larger Sarvodaya schools, giving them access to better facilities and resources. Anganwadi centres, meanwhile, often operate from rented or standalone structures with limited space and ventilation, which negatively affect both learning and safety.
However, despite their strong infrastructure, none of the government preschools achieved a “good” rating in terms of WASH practices. When it came to creating a child-friendly environment — a crucial aspect of early education — the results were mixed. Several private preschools and Anganwadi centres were rated “poor,” largely due to limited play space and a lack of creative, engaging materials. Only a few institutions — including six government preschools — earned a “good” rating.
Interestingly, the classroom process, which assessed how teachers interacted with children and managed learning activities, was a category where government preschools excelled. All 15 government schools, along with 13 private ones, were rated “good.”