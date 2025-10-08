Malaria, chikungunya cases record six-year high, fogging intensified

NEW DELHI: The capital is reeling under one of its worst post-monsoon seasons in recent years, with malaria and chikungunya cases climbing to a six-year high and dengue continuing to pose a persistent threat.
The latest weekly report of mosquito-borne diseases released by the MCD on Monday shows that between September 28 and October 4, Delhi recorded 81 fresh cases of dengue, 60 of malaria, and 14 of chikungunya. This brings the city’s total count to 840 dengue cases and 431 malaria cases this year.
In previous years, Delhi had reported 6,391 dengue cases in 2024, 9,266 in 2023, 4,469 in 2022, and 9,613 in 2021. Malaria numbers for the same years stood at 792 in 2024, 426 in 2023, 263 in 2022, and 167 in 2021, indicating a consistent year-on-year rise.
The surge marks a worrying trend, especially for malaria, which has seen more than a fivefold rise since 2021, when only 66 cases were recorded by September. While dengue figures remain lower than the 2,701 cases reported in 2023, officials say the virus continues to be a seasonal challenge that peaks during the post-monsoon period.
Health officials attribute the increase to extended monsoon rains and stagnant water in several parts of the city, which have created ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes. “Intermittent rainfall coupled with poor drainage in many colonies has worsened the situation. Vector control efforts are on, but citizens need to ensure there is no water stagnation in and around their homes,” said a health official in the MCD.
The civic body has intensified fogging and anti-larval drives in vulnerable areas, particularly in outer districts and unauthorised colonies where drainage remains poor. Officials have also urged residents to cooperate with health workers conducting door-to-door inspections.
Nearly 99,000 legal notices and over 18,000 prosecutions were launched against owners of properties where mosquito breeding was found, violating civic health and sanitation bylaws. Around 8.79 lakh houses were sprayed, and officials carried out 4,588 community drives, collecting fines worth Rs 13.89 lakh. To curb breeding, fish were released into 304 water bodies, up from 209 last year.