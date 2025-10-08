Malaria, chikungunya cases record six-year high, fogging intensified

NEW DELHI: The capital is reeling under one of its worst post-monsoon seasons in recent years, with malaria and chikungunya cases climbing to a six-year high and dengue continuing to pose a persistent threat.

The latest weekly report of mosquito-borne diseases released by the MCD on Monday shows that between September 28 and October 4, Delhi recorded 81 fresh cases of dengue, 60 of malaria, and 14 of chikungunya. This brings the city’s total count to 840 dengue cases and 431 malaria cases this year.

In previous years, Delhi had reported 6,391 dengue cases in 2024, 9,266 in 2023, 4,469 in 2022, and 9,613 in 2021. Malaria numbers for the same years stood at 792 in 2024, 426 in 2023, 263 in 2022, and 167 in 2021, indicating a consistent year-on-year rise.

The surge marks a worrying trend, especially for malaria, which has seen more than a fivefold rise since 2021, when only 66 cases were recorded by September. While dengue figures remain lower than the 2,701 cases reported in 2023, officials say the virus continues to be a seasonal challenge that peaks during the post-monsoon period.