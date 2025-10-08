Over 8,000 bus drivers face uncertainty as 90% of DTC's CNG fleet to retire by October

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is preparing to take nearly 90 per cent of its CNG buses off the roads by October as part of its shift to electric mobility. The large-scale retirement of buses, however, has sparked concerns over the future of over 8,000 drivers who may no longer have a role once electric buses, which come with drivers provided by private concessionaires, are rolled out.

To address the issue and reduce the financial burden on DTC, the Delhi government has asked departments and autonomous bodies currently using DTC drivers to pay their salaries from their own budgets. An office memorandum issued by the Services Department said the move was aimed at ensuring “financial prudence” amid the corporation’s mounting operational costs and limited revenue.

“A significant number of DTC drivers are currently working in various Departments/Organisations/Autonomous Bodies in GNCTD on diverted capacity basis. Salaries of these drivers are currently borne by DTC from its internal resources and DTC has been facing substantial financial constraints due to escalating operational costs and limited revenue generation,” the memorandum stated.

“In order to ensure financial prudence and limit the financial burden on DTC, it has been decided that all Departments/Organisations/Autonomous Bodies concerned in GNCTD shall make immediate arrangements for the reimbursement of salaries of drivers currently working on diverted capacity basis," it added.