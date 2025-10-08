Rains pound city, clear skies soon

NEW DELHI: Heavy rain lashed parts of the capital on Tuesday afternoon after overnight showers had already brought down temperatures in the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert for thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds as the city continues to see significant rainfall activity due to western disturbance over north Rajasthan and adjoining Haryana. The sky remained generally cloudy through the day, with gusty winds blowing at speeds up to 40 kmph during the storms.

The IMD said the capital recorded a maximum temperature of 29.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 21 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, marking a rise of over 3 degrees Celsius in daytime temperature compared to the previous day.

However, the maximum temperature still remained 4.4 degrees Celsius below normal for this time of the year, while the minimum was 1.3 degrees Celsius below normal.

Rainfall during the past 24 hours till 8.30 am was 12.6 mm at Safdarjung, with another 5.8 mm recorded till 5.30 pm. Palam, Ridge, and Ghaziabad also received significant rain, with Palam recording 41.6 mm between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. The humidity however ranged between 68 and 100 per cent.