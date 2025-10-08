Shoe-hurling an attack on every Dalit, BJP trying to crush voice of justice: AAP

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday held a protest outside advocate Rakesh Kishore’s residence in Delhi. Kishore had allegedly thrown a shoe at Chief Justice of India B R Gavai during Supreme Court proceedings on Monday morning.

Party leaders condemned the act, saying it was an attack on every Dalit; the entire Dalit community will answer this to the BJP with the power of their vote.

AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj called the attack an insult to Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar and said the people of the country would never tolerate such humiliation.

He called out the BJP for trying to crush the voice of justice and warned that if the party ever succeeded in changing the constitution, it would attempt to chain Dalits again with the symbols of oppression — haandi and jhaadu.

Bharadwaj stated, “The lawyer of ‘Bhakts’, the so-called hero who threw a shoe at the Dalit judge, is a big problem even in his own apartment; there are complaints of him threatening people and getting physical. All the neighbours have even submitted written complaints to the police about him. Does he do this at