Verdict on Surendra Koli's plea in Nithari case reserved

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on a curative petition filed by Surendra Koli, challenging his conviction and death sentence in one of the Nithari murder cases, observing that his plea “deserves to be allowed.” Koli, sentenced to death in multiple cases, had been acquitted in 12 by the Allahabad HC due to unreliable prosecution evidence.

His plea seeks to overturn the SC’s earlier decision upholding one conviction, arguing the same evidence was insufficient in other cases. The bench, comprising Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath, heard the matter in open court. The CBI’s appeals against Koli’s acquittals were earlier dismissed due to inadmissible evidence.