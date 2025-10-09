BJP mulls permanent national commission for denotified tribes

NEW DELHI: The BJP is in favour of the proposal seeking establishment of a national-level permanent Commission for the welfare of thousands of denotified, nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes, and a decision is likely to be taken after leaders of the BJP’s OBC Morcha meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking to this newspaper, K Laxman, president of OBC Morcha, said the BJP is committed to the empowerment of denotified communities, many of whom were previously classified under OBC categories.

“The OBC Morcha has received many requests for bringing several denotified communities into the mainstream of development. The Morcha supports the need for a national-level permanent constitutional commission for the welfare of the country’s thousands of denotified tribes, similar to other national constitutional commissions,” Laxman said.

According to sources, there are around 22 crore people belonging to various denotified tribes, semi-nomadic tribes, and nomadic tribes who keep migrating from one part of the country to another throughout the year. “They are often seen selling handmade goods by the roadside, performing rope tricks, and engaging in other activities to earn their livelihood,” an official remarked, adding many are excluded from housing, ration, and other welfare schemes.

Laxman said a separate census of denotified communities needs to be conducted alongside the upcoming national census. The OBC Morcha would soon seek a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to press for the demands.

“A separate census on denotified tribes will help ascertain their latest numbers and status,” Laxman said, adding that bringing them into a more stable and economically empowered life would contribute significantly to the country’s economic growth.