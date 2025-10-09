Delhi woman charged for attacking husband with hot oil, chilli powder

NEW DELHI: A woman has been charged with scalding her husband by pouring hot oil over him and sprinkling chilli powder while he was peacefully asleep in their rented accommodation in south Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar.

On the intervening night of October 1 and 2, Dinesh Kumar, who works with a pharma company, had his dinner and went to bed. His wife, Sadhna, and their 8-year-old daughter were also sleeping nearby, police said.

At around 3.15 am, he suddenly awoke to excruciating pain. To his horror, he found hot oil over his body and Sadhana standing with chili powder, which she sprinkled on him. Kumar’s cries for help were heard by their landlord Nathuram who rushed upstairs and informed the victim’s brother-in-law Ramsagar.

Ramsagar rushed Kumar to Madan Mohan Malviya hospital, from where he was referred to Safdarjung hospital.

DCP (south) Ankit Chauhan said that they received from Madan Mohan Malviya hospital regarding a burn injury case. Police reached the hospital, where Kumar was found admitted with burn injuries. An MLC stated that the patient had been burnt by hot oil allegedly poured by his wife. He was subsequently referred to Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment.

Marital dispute is said to be the reason behind the attack, sources said. A case has been registered against the accused under sections 118(2) and 124(1) of the BNS and further investigation is underway.