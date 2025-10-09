Forged In Fire, Stilled In Glass

It was in the late 1980s that artist Hemi Bawa travelled to Europe, and she came across the sculptures at St. Martin’s in London. Having been inspired by the versatility of the fragile medium, Hemi went on to further explore cast glass in workshops outside the city. Upon her return to India, she imported her own furnace, set up a studio in Faridabad’s industrial zone, and started working with recycled windshields, toughened glass, and locally available materials.

Some of those grand sculptures made by Bawa, over a period of three decades, are on display at her ongoing exhibition ‘Stories… in Glass’, at Travancore Palace in New Delhi. Curated by Dr. Kristine Michael, with artistic direction by Ashwini Pai Bahadur, it will be on display till October 13.

During her interaction with TMS, Bawa explains what fascinated her about using glass as a medium for art.“I was always into painting on canvas, oil painting, and acrylic painting,” she says. “Then I started experimenting with clay, and when I put the clay in the furnace and later added crushed glass, I loved the results of the glass after it had melted in the furnace. So that attracted me more towards the medium.”

As Bawa’s travels continued, she found people working with cast glass, which intrigued her. “It has a different kind of body than blown glass. Blown glass is very fine and refined. I like the texture of the cast glass which is done in the furnace,” she adds.