Three held as cops bust cross-border crypto racket in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police claim to have dismantled a cross-border cryptocurrency channel used by the Gogi- Sonu Kharkhari gang to funnel money to their handlers in Pakistan with the arrest of three alleged gang members.

The trio, identified as Kapashera residents Ritik (22), Chandan (19) and Rohit (19), were nabbed from Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar on October 2. Illegal firearms and live cartridges were recovered from Ritik and Chandan, a police officer said.

Ritik acted as a mediator facilitating cryptocurrency-based financial transactions with Pakistani nationals. He procured UPI IDs from Indian crypto traders— identified as Rahul Gujjar, Yash and Akash—and sent them to Pakistani handlers.

Once the victims made payments to these UPI IDs through fake loan apps, the Pakistani handlers sent screenshots of the transaction to Ritik. He then purchased cryptocurrency for an equivalent amount and sent it to wallets managed by the Pakistani nationals, after taking his cut. Further probe is on.