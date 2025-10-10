Cheers! 98 premium liquor vends set to make comeback in Delhi
NEW DELHI: To address the continued absence of premium and popular liquor and beer brands ahead of the festive season, the Delhi government has designated 98 vends to stock all premium labels. These brands have been largely missing since the previous liquor policy was scrapped following allegations of corruption and kickbacks during the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s tenure.
“General public is hereby informed that 98 liquor vends as per list attached have been designated as preferred vends where all premium brands with sufficient stocks are available for purchase of liquor on P-10 permit. The information regarding location of liquor vends and availability of brands can also be ascertained through the e-Abkari app,” read a circular issued by the Excise Department (ED) on Thursday.
The move follows deliberations among members of the excise committee formed to draft a new liquor policy. Officials said the high brand licence fee has discouraged several Indian alcoholic beverage makers from participating in the Delhi market.
Industry data shows that beer sales in the city dipped to one-third in 2024 compared to previous years. The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies had in August approached several state governments, flagging anomalies in their excise policies, placing premium Indian spirit manufacturers at a disadvantage.
Officials pointed out that while there is no major price gap for Indian brands, Delhi’s fixed retail margin on a per-bottle basis has made the market less competitive. “Due to this fixed margin, the government corporations don’t keep premium imported liquors priced above a thousand rupees, because of which customers go to neighbouring cities,” said an excise department official.
In Gurugram, by contrast, there is no fixed retail margin. Traders there enjoy the flexibility to decide prices and offer discounts since they pay hefty sums during the auction of retail licences, they added.