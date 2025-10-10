Cheers! 98 premium liquor vends set to make comeback in Delhi

NEW DELHI: To address the continued absence of premium and popular liquor and beer brands ahead of the festive season, the Delhi government has designated 98 vends to stock all premium labels. These brands have been largely missing since the previous liquor policy was scrapped following allegations of corruption and kickbacks during the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s tenure.

“General public is hereby informed that 98 liquor vends as per list attached have been designated as preferred vends where all premium brands with sufficient stocks are available for purchase of liquor on P-10 permit. The information regarding location of liquor vends and availability of brands can also be ascertained through the e-Abkari app,” read a circular issued by the Excise Department (ED) on Thursday.

The move follows deliberations among members of the excise committee formed to draft a new liquor policy. Officials said the high brand licence fee has discouraged several Indian alcoholic beverage makers from participating in the Delhi market.