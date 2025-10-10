Delhi AAP leaders back protesting MTS employees, demand pay parity

NEW DELHI: Over 5,000 Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) employees have been on strike outside the Civic Centre for 11 days, demanding equal pay for equal work — a demand backed by senior AAP leader and MP Sanjay Singh, who, along with several party MLAs and councillors, met the protesting workers on Thursday.

Coming down hard on the BJP, Sanjay Singh said the party has defied even the Supreme Court’s order on equal pay, exposing a government whose “four engines have completely broken down.” He said that during the AAP government, the L-G would object to every single issue, but today, when MTS employees are sitting under the scorching sun for 11 days, the L-G is missing in action. CM Rekha Gupta has no time to meet the employees, while MCD Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh sits comfortably in his air-conditioned office, he added.

On Wednesday, Rekha Gupta refused to meet the employees. These workers, Singh said, risked their lives during Covid to serve Delhi and carried out sanitisation across the city. “Today they are fighting for equal pay, and the BJP government must fulfil their legitimate demands,” he said.