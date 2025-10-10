Delhi BJP government assures policy decision for workers soon

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP on Sunday said that both the BJP-led state government and the Municipal Corporation are committed to improving the service conditions and allowances for MTS and other contract workers. A collective policy decision on their service terms and salaries will be announced soon, the party said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor dismissed the AAP’s remarks on the workers’ strike as “crocodile tears.” He said the workers know that the financial distress forcing them to protest stems from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government’s policies over the past decade, which crippled the civic body’s finances.

Kapoor stressed that this is a crucial time for dengue and malaria monitoring, calling the ongoing strike “inhumane.” He said the doors of Delhi Mayor remain open for dialogue and appealed to the MTS workers to resume duties.