Delhi CM raises ‘vocal for local’ pitch, bats for self-reliance

NEW DELHI: Calling on people to purchase local products, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced that the Delhi government will promote local industries, crafts, and products in every district on the lines of ‘One District One Product.’

The Delhi government’s Department of Industries and DSIIDC has organised Swadeshi Utsav 2025. The three-day festival celebrates the theme ‘Swadeshi ‘, Substitution of Foreign Made Goods with Swadeshi Goods’.

“Every Indian must recognise the ‘industrial soldier’ within ‘ one who protects the nation’s economic frontiers through hard work and dedication. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ vision, we are witnessing a resurgence of confidence and innovation among our citizens,” she said. Gupta said that the Swadeshi movement is far more than a symbolic appeal.

“These campaigns are not limited to diyas or handicrafts; their purpose is to give Indian brands global recognition across every sector. The time has come for us to take pride not in foreign labels but in our own creations. Let us wear, use, and celebrate Indian products, and say with pride. This is my Indian brand.” The chief minister emphasised that true self-reliance lies in the quality and credibility of Indian products.