Delhi High Court quashes 2016 dowry-harassment FIR filed by woman against deceased husband's family

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has quashed a dowry-harassment FIR lodged on a complaint from a woman against the family members of her husband, who died by suicide barely 40 days after the wedding. The court said the allegations made in the complaint were vague and not supported by any cogent evidence and it was a case of an abuse of the process of law.

“The complaint, when considered as a whole, does not reflect any act of harassment or cruelty,” Justice Neena Bansal Krishna said in a judgment passed on Wednesday. The court quashed the FIR lodged against the deceased’s parents and sister for the alleged offences of cruelty inflicted on a married woman and criminal breach of trust, and discharged them from the case.

The order was passed on a plea filed by the woman’s parents-in-law and sister-in-law seeking quashing of the FIR lodged against them in 2016. The couple got married in March 2016 and started living in Pune.

“It is evidently a case of vague allegations and it isn’t in the interest of justice if the present proceedings are permitted to be continued,” the court said.