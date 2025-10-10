Delhi woman killed after truck overturns

NEW DELHI: A woman was killed after a loaded truck overturned in Dwarka on Thursday, police said. Preliminary investigations suggest the incident took place due to a road cave-in.

“A PCR call was received on Thursday at Bindapur police station reporting that a truck had overturned and a woman was trapped beneath it. Upon reaching the spot at Dwarka Sector-3 JJ Colony, a truck with a Haryana number was found flipped on the roadside. The vehicle was reportedly carrying ‘rodi’ (gravel),” an official said.

“The body of the woman was recovered from under the truck and taken to Indira Gandhi Hospital, where she was declared dead,” the officer added.

Further probe revealed that the truck overturned due to the road caving in. The driver of the truck is absconding and efforts are being made to trace and apprehend him. CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify the route taken by the driver in order to escape. All necessary legal proceedings have been initiated, and the investigation is ongoing to ascertain the full circumstances leading to the incident, the officer stated.