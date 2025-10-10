Delhi's New Moti Bagh gets ‘Anupam Colony’ tag for cleanliness efforts

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Thursday recognised New Moti Bagh as its fifth ‘Anupam Colony’, citing the residential complex’s achievement of 100 per cent waste segregation and self-sustaining waste management practices. NDMC chairman Keshav Chandra made the announcement during an event held in the colony, commending residents and the local RWA for their role in promoting responsible waste management and supporting NDMC’s goal of a cleaner and greener city.

According to the civic body, New Moti Bagh has established a circular waste management system where all household waste is processed and reused within the premises. Wet waste is treated in an organic waste converter to produce compost for the colony’s parks and gardens, while horticulture waste is turned into briquettes as part of a “waste-to-wealth” initiative. Dry waste is managed at an in-house Material Recovery Facility for further recycling.

The colony has also introduced an RRR (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) centre to encourage residents to donate reusable items, and installed a plastic waste vending machine to promote bottle collection and recycling.

In addition, rainwater harvesting systems and a sewage treatment plant have been set up to recycle water for reuse within the complex. Chandra said the initiative highlights the potential of citizen-led efforts in advancing NDMC’s sustainability goals. During the event, sanitation workers and staff operating the waste facilities were felicitated. New Moti Bagh joins D1 and D2 Satya Sadan Officers’ Flats, Bharti Nagar, Aradhana Cooperative Housing Society and Bapu Dham — previously declared ‘Anupam Colonies’.