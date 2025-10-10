Experts say pollution fuelling autoimmune surge cases in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Top medical specialists from AIIMS and other leading institutes, speaking at the 40th Annual Conference of the Indian Rheumatology Association on Thursday, said that rising pollution levels could be silently triggering Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA)—one of the most debilitating autoimmune diseases globally. Delhi, one of the world’s top 10 most polluted cities, has emerged as a major concern, the experts added.

RA is a chronic autoimmune disorder in which the immune system attacks the body’s own tissues, especially the joints, causing persistent pain, swelling, stiffness, and disability.

“We are observing a rise in RA cases among patients living in polluted areas who have no family history or genetic predisposition to autoimmune disease. Pollutants induce inflammatory reactions, exacerbating joint damage and promoting disease progression,” said Dr Uma Kumar, Head of Rheumatology at AIIMS, New Delhi. “These toxins trigger systemic inflammation and oxidative stress, causing an overactive immune response. This is a public health emergency we can no longer ignore,” she added.