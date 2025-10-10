Four including two juveniles held in Delhi's Deer Park murder

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old salesman was stabbed to death during a robbery in a park in east Delhi’s Dilshad Garden, police officials said on Thursday. Four people, including two juveniles, have been taken into custody, the officials added.

According to police, information was received from GTB Hospital on Wednesday that a man, identified as Viresh, a resident of E-Pocket, Dilshad Garden, had been admitted with stab wounds to his neck, abdomen, and chest. He later succumbed to his injuries.

“A case of attempt to murder was registered at Seemapuri police station. After Viresh’s death, Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (murder) was added,” said DCP (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam.

Police said Viresh was in the park with his friend Bhawana (33) when the accused tried to rob them. They stole Rs 10,000 and a mobile phone from her and stabbed Viresh when he resisted. The robbed bag has been recovered, while the stolen phone is yet to be found. Viresh lived with his parents, a sister, and a brother in Dilshad Garden, police added.