Man arrested in Delhi for killing girlfriend in jealous rage

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old man was arrested on charges of killing his girlfriend in South Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur area, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Himanshu, allegedly murdered Sakshi Gurung, in a rented accommodation due to his insecurity and jealousy over her past relationships. Himanshu confessed that his wounded ego and intolerance towards Gurung’s past drove him to commit the crime, the officials said.

The accused, Himanshu, a native of Haryana’s Hansi and a history-sheeter with 14 cases registered against was nabbed on Wednesday night after he fled the city, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (South) Ankit Chauhan said. He was in a relationship with Sakshi Gurung (25), who worked at a private company in Okhla and had been in a rented accommodation in the Kotla Mubarak area for the past year, the officer said.

“She was found in the room with multiple stab injuries on her face and neck. The victim tried to retaliate, but lost consciousness due to deep wounds on her neck,” he said during the press conference at the police headquarters. On October 7, a PCR call was received about a quarrel in the building and bloodstains on the staircase. Upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot and found the door of a room on the first floor was locked from outside, the DCP said.

He said that the lock was broken and a woman was found lying in a pool of blood. Crime and forensic teams were called in, who recovered beer bottles, bloodstained clothes, and a knife handle from the spot.