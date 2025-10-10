Man held for taking away Rs 18L from employer in West Delhi

NEW DELHI: Sandeep Kumar Singh (38) was arrested for taking away more than Rs 18 lakh in West Delhi’s Moti Nagar area, police said on Friday.

A complaint was received on October 6 at Moti Nagar police station from Ajay Satija, who runs an office at Moti Nagar. His employee Sandeep had been working with him for about 15 years and was entrusted with handling cash and deposits. He was given Rs 18.25 lakh on October 3 to deliver at his brother’s residence in Ashok Vihar.

The employee neither reached the destination nor returned, and later his mobile phone was found switched off, a senior police officer said.

On the basis of the complaint, a case under section 316(4) of the BNS was registered at Moti Nagar police station, and an investigation was taken up.