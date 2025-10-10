Priya Kapur ‘Cinderella stepmother’: Karisma Kapoor’s children tell Delhi High Court

NEW DELHI: Actor Karisma Kapoor’s children on Thursday accused their stepmother Priya Kapur of being “greedy”, while calling her “Cinderella stepmother” before the Delhi High Court.

The counsel appearing for Samaira and Kiaan Raj made the submission before Justice Jyoti Singh during the hearing of their plea challenging their late father Sunjay Kapur’s purported will of his assets reportedly worth Rs 30,000 crore. In Walt Disney’s 1950 film, Cinderella, the young woman is mistreated by her stepmother who focuses all of her attention on her own two daughters.

The court on September 26 allowed Sunjay Kapur’s wife, Priya Kapur, to file withe list of his assets in a sealed cover and suggested that the parties involved in the property dispute before it not to share details with the media.

The counsel on Thursday accused Priya of being ‘greedy’, claiming that she has got 60 per cent of the assets and approximately 12 per cent to her son. "She is also getting 75 per cent of the trust," he claimed. The counsel told the court that there was ‘enough evidence’ to conduct a probe, while accusing Priya Kapur of forgery. The counsel made the submission while seeking the status quo on the movement of assets of Sunjay Kapur.