Rs 387 crore plan to overhaul Delhi's Mehrauli-Badarpur drainage network

NEW DELHI: To address the recurring problem of waterlogging that cripples traffic every monsoon, the government is preparing an extensive plan to overhaul drainage infrastructure across several key stretches of the city.

Among the major projects proposed, the Public Works Department (PWD) has drawn up a Rs 387-crore plan to completely redesign the drainage network along the 22-kilometre Mehrauli-Badarpur Road.

According to senior officials, the project proposal will soon be presented before the Expenditure and Finance Committee (E&FC), chaired by CM Rekha Gupta, for final approval. “The note for the E&FC meeting is being prepared. Along with Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, similar work is being undertaken at Karala-Kanjhawala Road and Zakhira underpass,” a PWD official said.

The initiative is part of a broader strategy aligned with Delhi’s new drainage master plan, which aims to modernise the national capital’s outflow systems and reduce flooding during heavy rainfall.