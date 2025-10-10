Woman dies, five-year-old daughter injured after building collapses in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old woman died and her minor daughter was injured after a portion of a building collapsed on Friday in west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar area, police said.

According to the fire officials, they received information regarding the incident at 3.10 pm, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot for the rescue operation. Two persons were removed from the debris and sent to DDU hospital by PCR.

Three PCR calls were received at the Uttam Nagar police station. The caller stated that a building had collapsed, and a woman and her daughter were trapped under it.

The building is owned by Sonu Yadav. She purchased the property from Neeraj (36). The building comprises 48 square yards and has a ground floor, first floor, and second floor girder with tukri. On Friday, Pradeep and his wife Sonu were removing the girder during which the building partially collapsed, a senior police officer said.

Police, fire personnel, BSES, Disaster Management and NDRF came to the spot for a rescue operation. Both Poonam and her five-year-old daughter Navya were rescued alive and sent to the hospital for treatment. However, Poonam passed away during treatment. Her daughter Navya has been discharged, the officer said.

Neeraj was supposed to vacate the building by October 20. Teams are still checking the debris to check if anyone else has been trapped. Necessary legal action is being taken, police said.