Yamuna to be cleaned by 2029, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 1816 crore in Delhi. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and several other dignitaries were present at the event. Extending advance greetings to the people of Delhi for Diwali and Chhath Puja, Shah said that about 80 per cent of the projects inaugurated on Thursday are linked to efforts to clean the Yamuna.

“When the people of Delhi chose change, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that purifying Mother Yamuna would be the top priority of his government. He promised to complete this task by 2029,” Shah said. “By merely reducing corruption and cutting down on advertisement expenses, the dream of a clean Yamuna can be realised,” he added.

He said that under PM Modi’s leadership, a plan has been prepared to clean the Yamuna up to Prayagraj within the next seven months. "The AAP-da government had promised to clean the Yamuna and take a dip in it, but they didn’t take the dip. Instead, the people of Delhi made them sink," Shah quipped, while hitting out at the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government.

In 2020, Kejriwal had promised that before the next elections, they would ensure that the Yamuna became so clean that people would be able to take a dip in it. He had said he would join people in taking a dip. The home minister said that during the previous governments, which ruled Delhi for 15 and 11 years respectively, people were deprived of development, while the current government is working with the resolve to make the national capital globally renowned for its progress.