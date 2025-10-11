Coldrif cough syrup linked to child deaths not distributed in Delhi, says Drug Control Department

NEW DELHI: The Coldrif cough syrup, which has been linked to the deaths of 22 children in Madhya Pradesh, was never distributed in Delhi, officials from the Delhi Drug Control Department have confirmed.

The revelation came during an ongoing survey being conducted by the department following nationwide alarm over a toxic batch of cough syrup.

According to officials, the distribution records of the syrup’s batch — SR-13 — make it clear that no consignment was supplied to the Capital.

“A thorough review of the supply chain shows that no consignment of Coldrif cough syrup reached Delhi. Still, as a precautionary measure, we have collected samples of several cough syrups from across the city for laboratory testing,” a senior official from the Delhi Drug Control Department said.

The department has collected 30 samples of various cough syrups from chemist shops and wholesalers in different parts of the city to check for Diethylene Glycol (DEG) contamination and traces of heavy metals. These samples have been sent to a government laboratory for detailed analysis.

Meanwhile, officials confirmed that the sale, supply, and storage of the Coldrif brand have been banned in Delhi until the Central Drug Authority concludes its investigation.