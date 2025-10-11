Delhi govt clears Rs 694 crore GST refunds, speeds up process for traders to boost business and liquidity

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced on Friday that her government has accelerated the refund process for traders and entrepreneurs and that it has disbursed Rs 694 crore in refunds so far.

The CM said that every trader, big or small, will receive their GST refund within the stipulated time frame as officials from the concerned department are using modern technology to expedite refunds, ensuring that the pending amount is credited to the traders’ bank accounts swiftly.

Gupta stated that the city government has adopted a vision to promote policies that ensure Ease of Doing Business (EoDB). To this end, redevelopment plans for major markets are being prepared, and the Delhi Vyapari Kalyan Board has been established to address issues faced by the trading community and to ensure smooth business operations.

She emphasised that the easier it becomes for traders in the capital to conduct their business, the faster the dream of a ‘Viksit Delhi’ will be realised. Therefore, efforts to expedite trader refunds are being pursued with utmost seriousness.

The Chief Minister noted that the previous government had failed to take the issue of GST refunds seriously, leading to a significant backlog. However, her government is reportedly treating the matter with due urgency.

To make the refund settlement process faster and more transparent, the GST Department, in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad, has developed an advanced IT module based on data analytics, data automation, and rapid verification mechanisms. This system allows refund applications to be processed much more efficiently.