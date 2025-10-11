Delhi govt clears Rs 694 crore GST refunds, speeds up process for traders to boost business and liquidity

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced on Friday that her government has accelerated the refund process for traders and entrepreneurs and that it has disbursed Rs 694 crore in refunds so far.
The CM said that every trader, big or small, will receive their GST refund within the stipulated time frame as officials from the concerned department are using modern technology to expedite refunds, ensuring that the pending amount is credited to the traders’ bank accounts swiftly.
Gupta stated that the city government has adopted a vision to promote policies that ensure Ease of Doing Business (EoDB). To this end, redevelopment plans for major markets are being prepared, and the Delhi Vyapari Kalyan Board has been established to address issues faced by the trading community and to ensure smooth business operations.
She emphasised that the easier it becomes for traders in the capital to conduct their business, the faster the dream of a ‘Viksit Delhi’ will be realised. Therefore, efforts to expedite trader refunds are being pursued with utmost seriousness.
The Chief Minister noted that the previous government had failed to take the issue of GST refunds seriously, leading to a significant backlog. However, her government is reportedly treating the matter with due urgency.
To make the refund settlement process faster and more transparent, the GST Department, in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad, has developed an advanced IT module based on data analytics, data automation, and rapid verification mechanisms. This system allows refund applications to be processed much more efficiently.
“Our effort is to ensure that by Diwali, substantial refund amounts reach the business community, further strengthening their faith in the government and making their festive celebrations even more joyous,” she added.
The CM highlighted that since the beginning of this financial year, the government has been working systematically to streamline the GST refund process for traders.
According to her, the Department of Trade and Taxes has so far (from April to the present, FY 2025–26) resolved a total of 7,375 refund applications and transferred a record Rs 694 crore to traders for their rightful dues.
The government also achieved another milestone by releasing Rs 227 crore in refunds in September alone, the highest monthly figure in Delhi’s refund history. Commending the coordinated efforts of the Trade and Taxes Department, the Chief Minister said that timely refunds not only foster trust among commercial establishments but also inspire traders and MSMEs to operate more efficiently and confidently.
According to the Chief Minister, prioritised and time-bound refunds will ensure adequate liquidity for traders, reduce the stress caused by litigation, and in turn, accelerate Delhi’s economic growth. She added that the broader impact of these reforms would be instrumental in achieving the vision of a ‘Viksit Delhi’.