Delhi L-G Saxena inaugurates anti-smog misting system in Dwarka

NEW DELHI: In a bid to curb rising air pollution during Delhi’s winter months, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Friday inaugurated an automatic anti-smog misting system in Dwarka.

The project, developed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), aims to reduce particulate pollution and improve air quality in one of the city’s major residential and traffic corridors.

Installed along a 6.8-km stretch from Chandanwari Apartments in Sector 10 to Omaxe Mall in Sector 19 and from Command Tank in Sector 20 to the red light near Sector 21 Metro Station, the system consists of 166 streetlight poles fitted with 30 high-pressure misting nozzles each.

The nozzles, positioned at a height of five metres, release RO-treated water at a rate of 2.8 litres per hour to trap and settle airborne dust and fine pollutants.

“This initiative is a step towards addressing the air pollution crisis that grips Delhi every winter. I appeal to citizens to take every possible step to curb air pollution—even small measures can make a big difference,” Saxena said at the inauguration ceremony, which was also attended by Matiala MLA Sandeep Sehrawat and DDA Vice-Chairman N Saravana Kumar.

The newly launched system expands on a 550m pilot project that began last year under Saxena’s supervision. The upgraded version features automation and a higher installation height for wider coverage.