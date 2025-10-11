Delhi street vendors face evictions despite certificates, with many sidelined in licensing process

NEW DELHI: Even as municipal bodies in Delhi push to formalise street vending through surveys and vending certificates, thousands of vendors remain caught between official promises of regulation and the reality of evictions and exclusions.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) recently issued Certificates of Vending (CoVs) to 1,169 vendors across Lutyens’ Delhi after finalising 21 vending layout plans covering markets such as Connaught Place, Janpath, Khan Market, and Kartavya Path.

The move, part of a long-delayed effort to implement the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, was intended to bring order to one of the city’s most contested public spaces.

However, vendor groups say the process has instead sidelined large sections of the informal workforce. “The NDMC has been very restrictive while issuing licences. The full survey is not even complete,” said Arbind Singh, national coordinator of the National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI).

“The idea is to regulate vendors, not exclude most of them and give licences to just a few.”