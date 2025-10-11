Four years after handover, JNU creche remains closed, leaving employees without legally mandated support

NEW DELHI: Four years after the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) formally handed over the responsibility of running the JNU creche to the University administration, the facility remains non-functional.

This leaves employees, especially women, without a basic and legally mandated support service, the varsity teachers alleged.

Established in 2002, the JNU Creche was a vital facility for the university community, serving faculty members, research scholars, and non-teaching staff. For nearly two decades, it was funded and managed by JNUTA with limited support from the University.

However, the growing financial burden on JNUTA — funded solely through member contributions — became unsustainable, particularly during the COVID-19 lockdown. In September 2020, JNUTA officially handed over the creche to the university administration.

The teachers took up this issue in a report issued by the association on October 7.

“Despite the clear handover and repeated appeals over the last four years, the creche remains closed. While minor maintenance work has been carried out, there has been no substantial effort to restart operations. This continued inaction stands in direct violation of multiple legal provisions,” read the JNUTA statement.