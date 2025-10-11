Government can regulate fees in private schools only to prevent profiteering: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has ruled that the Directorate of Education (DoE) can regulate the fee structure of unaided private schools only to prevent profiteering, commercialization of education, and the collection of capitation fees — not to impose across-the-board restrictions.

A division bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela clarified that the government’s authority over private school fees is limited to ensuring fairness and transparency, and does not extend to dictating or freezing fee hikes.

“It is not that the fees be charged by the schools cannot be regulated by the Government; however, regulation is permitted only to ensure that such schools do not indulge in profiteering or commercialisation of education or charging capitation fee,” the Court said.

The bench observed that any government oversight must remain confined to preventing misuse of funds or unethical practices. “The regulatory measures which can be adopted by the Government would also encompass the measures to check that unaided schools do not utilize the profits or surplus for a purpose other than for the benefit of educational institution,” the judges added.