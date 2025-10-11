Jazz in the City

Her set will bring together audience favourites like ‘Done Talking’—her collaborative track with Khasi Bloodz that won the MTV EMA Best India Act in 2018—which she says “will always be part of my set because it’s where a lot of people first found me”. She’ll also bring to stage, songs from her 2022 album untitled.shg, reimagined with live instrumental sections that weren’t part of the studio versions. Ofilia also hints that her Jazz Weekender performance will also feature new, unreleased tracks that “hint at where I’m going sonically next”.

With the fourth edition set to begin today, Thakker says he’s already looking ahead to taking the festival beyond Delhi, starting with Mumbai next year. “We’re a boutique, niche festival—we’re not trying to become massive,” he says. “But the idea is to grow by taking Jazz Weekender to multiple cities. In an ideal world, I’d love for us to have multiple stages so we can showcase even more Indian artists, because there’s so much talent here waiting to be heard.”

Jazz Weekender begins today at 1AQ, Mehrauli from 2pm onwards. Tickets available at www.district.in.