Man, accomplices arrested for robbing Delhi jewellery shop using pepper spray; gold chains, cash recovered

NEW DELHI: A 26-year-old man, along with his associates, was arrested for allegedly robbing gold chains from his cousin’s jewellery shop in Rohini after spraying pepper spray in the owner’s eyes, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Vishal Verma, 26, from Bahadurgarh in Haryana; Manish Verma, 18, from Kakrola, Dwarka; and Sumit Dabas, 33, from Dwarka Sector-19.

The incident took place on October 4 at B Block, Rohini Sector-18. The shop owner told police that “my cousin Verma, along with one of his accomplices, came to my shop and asked me to show some gold chains, saying his friend wanted to buy a chain.”

According to the complainant, he showed them a tray containing 10–11 gold chains. “After some time, my cousin got up and left the shop while talking on his mobile. After a few seconds, the other person sprayed pepper spray in my eyes, took the tray, and ran away,” he said.

During the investigation, police arrested the three accused. Ten gold chains, Rs 10,000 in cash, a mobile phone, and a money trail of Rs 80,000 in accounts of co-accused and relatives were recovered, Deputy Commissioner of Police Hareshwar Swami said.