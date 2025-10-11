NEET-PG 2025 data breach leaks aspirants’ personal details online ahead of counselling

NEW DELHI: In a shocking data breach ahead of NEET-PG 2025 counselling, personal details of thousands of medical aspirants—including their names, contact numbers, addresses, scores and department preferences—have been found on sale across multiple websites.

The data, allegedly leaked from official records, is being peddled to touts, coaching institutes and marketing firms for sums ranging between Rs 3,500 and Rs 15,000.

The NEET-PG 2025 examination was held on August 3. The counselling is expected to start by the third week of October.

A simple online search with terms like ‘NEET PG 2025 student data’ throws up several portals openly advertising ‘student databases’ as commodities. When this newspaper contacted one such website studentdatabases.com, it offered a sample list of 100 aspirants from Delhi and demanded Rs 10,000 for full access. The rate was eventually negotiated down to Rs 7,000. Another website operator claimed their portal would soon be deleted after a copyright strike.