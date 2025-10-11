Student bodies form human chain in solidarity with people of Palestine

NEW DELHI: A large number of students at Jamia Millia Islamia formed a peaceful human chain in solidarity with the people of Palestine on Friday. Organised by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) Jamia unit, along with AISF, MSF, and NSUI, the demonstration took place near Gate No. 8, in front of the Department of History.

The silent protest marked two years of the escalation of violence in Gaza, which the organisers described as an ongoing humanitarian crisis. Holding placards and banners, students from across the university stood together to express their concern over the suffering of civilians in the region.

Despite attempts by campus security to disrupt the gathering, participants continued the demonstration peacefully, emphasising their commitment to justice, peace, and human rights. SFI and allied groups have consistently raised voices against what they term the occupation of Palestine and have called for international attention on the issue.

Organisers urged that any future resolution must uphold Palestinian autonomy and include the voices and demands of the Palestinian people. They also stressed the importance of global solidarity against war, displacement, and foreign interference.