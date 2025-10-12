Abandoned pregnant woman with intellectual disability reunited with family after 37 days in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 21-year-old woman with an intellectual disability from Madhya Pradesh, who was found abandoned and pregnant in east Delhi’s Seemapuri area, was reunited with her family after 37 days at IHBAS hospital, police said on Saturday.

The woman could only recall her name and the word Bhageshwar Dham when found by the police. She had been undergoing treatment at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) since September 4 and was handed over to her family on October 7, police added.

“Seemapuri police station received information on September 1 that an abandoned pregnant woman, a resident of Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh, was found in the area. The woman was admitted to GTB Hospital the same day for medical examination,” an officer said.

On September 4, she was discharged from GTB Hospital and produced before the court, which directed that she be taken to IHBAS for medical examination. The IHBAS director was asked to file a detailed report on her mental health.

Meanwhile, Head Constable Ankush was sent to Tikamgarh to trace her family members and relatives, but no clue was found, the officer said. Further, on September 7, IHBAS informed police that the woman had delivered a premature baby who was admitted to SDN Hospital for treatment, DCP (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said.