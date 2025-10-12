Banned e-cigarettes worth Rs 8.4 lakh seized at Delhi airport

NEW DELHI: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Delhi airport has seized banned e-cigarettes worth Rs 8.4 lakh from a flyer who arrived from Kuala Lumpur.

According to an official statement from the security force, “Due to the suspicious behaviour of a passenger from Kuala Lumpur who landed at T3 of IGIA on October 9, he was intercepted at the arrival area. Screening of his baggage revealed a total of 240 cigarettes concealed inside them. Their market value is Rs 8.4 lakh.“

E-cigarettes are a banned item under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019 (PECA 2019), the statement said. The passenger was handed over to the Customs officials along with the seized items for legal action to be initiated.